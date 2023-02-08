ERO San Antonio Removes Honduran Fugitive Wanted for Homicide in His Home Country

Officers with Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) San Antonio, with assistance from ERO Honduras and the Security Alliance for Fugitive Enforcement task force, removed an unlawfully present foreign fugitive wanted in Honduras for homicide on Jan. 27.

Wilmer Manuel Castro Murillo, 44, was transported from the South Texas ICE Processing Center in Pearsall to San Pedro Sula, Honduras. Upon arrival at the airport, ERO officers turned Castro over to Honduran authorities without incident.

“We will uphold our mission of keeping communities safe by removing dangerous criminals and returning them to their home countries,” said ERO San Antonio acting Field Office Director Denice Seemiller. “Our officers remain vigilant and will continue to identify, arrest, detain and remove noncitizens who pose the greatest threat to homeland security.”

Castro was previously removed to Honduras in July 2007, November 2011 and July 2014 following criminal arrests and convictions in the U.S. His most recent encounter with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement was at the Val Verde Detention Center on Oct. 10 following his arrest for criminal trespass and evading arrest. Officials determined that Castro was illegally present in the U.S. and ERO lodged an immigration detainer.

On Dec. 19, ERO San Antonio arrested Castro and placed him at the South Texas ICE Processing center to continue his immigration proceedings. A records search found that Castro was the subject of a foreign arrest warrant in Honduras for homicide.

Members of the public who have information about foreign fugitives are urged to contact ICE by calling the ICE Tip Line at 866-347-2423 or internationally at 001-1802-872-6199. They can also file a tip online by completing ICE’s online tip form.

Read more at ICE