Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers apprehended 27 unlawfully present noncitizens who have been convicted of drug trafficking or multiple drug related offenses methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, heroin or synthetic drugs during a nationwide law enforcement effort that ran from March 11 through March 26.

“This operation reflects the ongoing efforts to prioritize public safety and enforce immigration laws. Drug-related offenses are taken seriously by law enforcement agencies due to their impact on communities and individuals,” said ERO San Francisco Field Office Director Moises Becerra.”

This follows a nationwide enforcement effort in February where 275 individuals presenting threats to public safety were arrested. By using an intelligence-driven enforcement model, ERO makes efficient use of limited resources to promote public safety in communities across the United States.

Those arrested include:

A 48-year-old citizen of Mexico in Richmond who was convicted of possession of a firearm and felony transport of a controlled substance. This case was presented to the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California and prosecution is pending.

A 37-year-old citizen of Mexico in San Jose who was convicted of possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of a loaded firearm and grand theft of a firearm.

A 43-year-old citizen of Mexico in Stockton who was convicted of felony possession of controlled substance for sale.

A 62-year-old citizen of Mexico in Fresno who was convicted of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

A 28-year-old citizen of China in Elk Grove who was convicted of felony possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute.

ICE focuses on arresting noncitizens who have committed crimes and other individuals who have violated our nation’s immigration laws. ICE officers, with their extensive experience and training, use their inherent discretion as law enforcement officials to focus enforcement resources on those who pose a threat to national security, public safety or border security. These efforts include noncitizens with final orders of removal. Cases amenable to federal criminal prosecution may be presented to the appropriate U.S. attorney’s office.

In fiscal year 2023, ERO arrested 73,822 noncitizens with criminal histories; this group had 290,178 associated charges and convictions with an average of four per individual. These included 33,209 assaults; 4,390 sex and sexual assaults; 7,520 weapons offenses; 1,713 charges or convictions for homicide; and 1,655 kidnapping offenses.