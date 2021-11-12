57.2 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, November 12, 2021
Frontex Issues Call for Proposals for Reintegration Services

By Homeland Security Today
A Frontex migrant flight, July 2020. (Frontex)

The European border and coast guard agency, Frontex, has issued a call for proposals for reintegration services.

Frontex supports Member States and Schengen Associated Countries in providing post-arrival and reintegration assistance to non-EU nationals returning to their countries of origin. The assistance aims at helping migrants integrate back into society.

In that context, Frontex is now launching a Call for Proposals aimed at concluding Framework Partnership Agreements with selected reintegration partners for a period of four years (with the possibility of a two-year extension), followed by specific grant agreements.

The start date of the Frontex Joint Reintegration Services is April 1, 2022. The budget earmarked for 2022 for the co-financing of activities under this Call for Proposals is EUR 14,300,000, while the total estimated budget for 2022-2026 is EUR 80,300,000.

Proposals may be submitted by non-profit organizations and international organizations by December 17.

See the Call for Proposals at Frontex

