The Government Technology & Services Coalition (GTSC), the leading non-profit for innovative companies serving the Federal homeland security mission, is pleased to announce that Rob Brown, the former Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), has joined its Board of Strategic Advisors.

“Rob brings an exceptional depth of experience in government technology transformation, particularly from his groundbreaking work at USCIS. Our members will benefit immensely from his insights on secure data sharing, real-time information integration, and how AI can be responsibly leveraged to enhance the mission,” said Kristina Tanasichuk, founder and CEO of GTSC. “We’re thrilled to have Rob as a resource to help guide our community through the evolving landscape of federal technology and innovation.”

During his tenure as CTO at USCIS, Brown led one of the most ambitious digital transformation efforts in the federal government. At USCIS, Brown architected and executed a forward-leaning technology strategy that modernized legacy systems, implemented AI-powered solutions, and introduced agile development practices across the agency. His leadership was pivotal in advancing secure data sharing, cross-agency interoperability, and intelligent automation in support of national immigration services.

Brown championed the development of enterprise data platforms that allowed for seamless collaboration across DHS components, driving innovation in how immigration, citizenship, and asylum information was accessed and analyzed. He also pioneered modernization initiatives that improved the agency’s cybersecurity posture, established robust data governance frameworks, and delivered mission-critical capabilities at scale—all while navigating the complexities of federal compliance and oversight.

Now serving as Senior Vice President for National Security at Alpha Omega, Brown continues to build on his USCIS experience by leading strategic initiatives focused on real-time data integration and actionable intelligence sharing across the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) enterprise. His work includes designing advanced data pipelines, streaming analytics platforms, and AI solutions that enhance situational awareness and support real-time decision-making across national security operations.

Members of the GTSC Board of Advisors provide input to the non-profit’s programming, identify areas of collaboration, and increase awareness and understanding of the Federal homeland and national security mission. GTSC works on behalf of its members with the U.S. Departments of Homeland Security, State, Justice, and Treasury to support their missions in an increasingly challenging budget environment. The organization fosters collaboration between the public and private sectors, highlights the innovation and value of small businesses, enhances understanding of mid-tier companies, and improves market research. For a full list of GTSC’s Board of Strategic Advisors, visit www.GTSCoalition.com.

The Government Technology & Services Coalition (GTSC) is a non-partisan 501(c)(6) association of innovative small and mid-sized company CEOs that create, develop, and implement solutions for the Federal homeland and national security sector, and the owner of the Homeland Security Today media platform. These CEOs work with their Federal partners to achieve their mission despite significant budget challenges by bringing the innovation, creativity and exceptionalism of successful, small businesses to the homeland and national security mission. These CEOs – many former government officials – joined together to share best practices, information and resources to lead the initiatives and solutions that would bring the best of our community together to protect our homeland.