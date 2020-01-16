Tijuana and San Diego volunteers help feed caravan migrants at the Mexican border in 2018. (Pueblo Sin Fronteras photo/Facebook)

Guatemalan President Says Mexico ‘Will Do Everything in Its Power’ to Halt Migrant Caravan

Guatemala’s new president on Wednesday faced an early test of his ability to manage migration as a caravan of hundreds of people left Honduras for the United States, and said Mexico would halt its progress.

President Alejandro Giammattei inherited a contentious deal that his predecessor’s government struck with Washington designed to make migrants from Honduras and El Salvador seek asylum in Guatemala rather than the United States.

Giammattei met with Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard early on Wednesday, and later told reporters that Mexico was determined to halt the caravan’s advance.

