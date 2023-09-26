Hochul Deploys 150 Additional New York National Guard Personnel to Support Response to Migrant Crisis

Governor Kathy Hochul has deployed an additional 150 members of the New York National Guard to support the ongoing response to the asylum seeker and migrant crisis.

As a result of this new deployment, the state will be able to assign 250 National Guard personnel the full-time responsibilities of case management professionals. This deployment, along with the $50 million state investment in case management thus far, will help asylum seekers and migrants file the appropriate paperwork to attain legal work status and exit taxpayer-funded shelters.

“It is critical that we help secure work authorization for asylum seekers and migrants in New York,” Governor Hochul said. “We need to ensure individuals can navigate the paperwork necessary to get them established here so they can work and start making their American Dream a reality. Our National Guard members play a huge role in assisting in the process and we are grateful for their service.”

This deployment builds on the 1,900 National Guard personnel who are currently providing logistical and operational support to asylum seekers statewide. New York National Guard personnel are currently staffing 51 hotels and two New York City Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Centers.

In addition to the New York National Guard, Governor Hochul has directed other state resources to help Venezuelans and other asylum seekers and migrants submit the appropriate paperwork to speedily receive legal work status. Working in partnership with federal and city officials, New York is in the midst of a “Month of Action” where more than 50 personnel from the federal Department of Homeland Security are in New York working to process work authorization paperwork. This builds on an additional $20 million allocated to local nonprofits, $20 million allocated to help New York City with a casework surge through NYC Health + Hospitals, as well as $10 million for migrant legal services allocated in the FY24 Budget.

Earlier this month, White House officials announced certain individuals from Venezuela, who have continuously resided in the United States on or before July 31, 2023, will be eligible to apply for Temporary Protected Status. This announcement followed more than a year of advocacy from Governor Hochul and a broad coalition of New Yorkers working to secure work authorization for asylum seekers and migrants, allowing them to exit the shelter system and begin living independently.

Last month, Governor Hochul directed the New York State Department of Labor to connect employers with newly-eligible asylum seekers and migrants who are on the path to receiving work authorizations. More than 70 state personnel, representing 16 separate State agencies, have been surged to assist in this work authorization effort. The Governor also announced the Department had launched a new portal enabling businesses to inform the State that they would welcome newly-authorized individuals into their workforce. The Department also created a new registration process where asylum seekers and migrants with work authorization can register for assistance. Officials from the New York State Department of Labor and the United States Department of Labor will meet in the coming days to discuss opportunities for partnership and growth.

Governor Hochul has identified work authorization as the key factor to end this crisis. She raised this issue with senior Administration officials during her meeting at the White House three weeks ago, reiterating a request she made in a letter to President Biden earlier that month. The Governor has supported New York City throughout this crisis, including committing more than $1.7 billion in State funding beginning with the FY24 Budget, deploying more than 2,000 members of the National Guard, and mobilizing State-owned land to be used as Humanitarian Emergency Relief and Response Efforts.

Read more at the Office of the Governor of New York