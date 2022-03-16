62.7 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, March 16, 2022
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasCustoms & Immigration
Subject Matter AreasCustoms & ImmigrationUkraine

How Ukraine Refugees Can Connect with Housing, and How Hosts Can Offer Space

Everyone with spare space is encouraged to post a listing and to mark their listing as filled once they have successfully taken in refugees.

By Homeland Security Today
Ukrainian refugees take shelter in a Romanian train station, March 10, 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Anastasia Maynich)

UkraineTakeShelter.com is an independent platform connecting Ukrainian refugees with potential hosts and housing.

The website is a public bulletin. Everyone with spare space is encouraged to post a listing and to mark their listing as filled once they have successfully taken in refugees.

UkraineTakeShelter.com was developed by two Harvard students, Avi Schiffmann and Marco Burstein. They made UkraineTakeShelter.com so that refugees could get in contact with potential hosts as fast as possible.

For refugees, UkraineTakeShelter.com asks for your nearest city to display the closest listings. The site does not track your precise location.

Hosts are only required to provide minimal information, such as their city and contact information.

To host refugees, click here.

Read more at UkraineTakeShelter.com

Previous articleRGV Centralized Processing Center Opens After Renovations
Next articlePetition Calls for Temporary Protected Status for Ukraine Refugees
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.