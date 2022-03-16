How Ukraine Refugees Can Connect with Housing, and How Hosts Can Offer Space

UkraineTakeShelter.com is an independent platform connecting Ukrainian refugees with potential hosts and housing.

The website is a public bulletin. Everyone with spare space is encouraged to post a listing and to mark their listing as filled once they have successfully taken in refugees.

UkraineTakeShelter.com was developed by two Harvard students, Avi Schiffmann and Marco Burstein. They made UkraineTakeShelter.com so that refugees could get in contact with potential hosts as fast as possible.

For refugees, UkraineTakeShelter.com asks for your nearest city to display the closest listings. The site does not track your precise location.

Hosts are only required to provide minimal information, such as their city and contact information.

