HSI Launches Operation Boiling Point

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) announced the launch of Operation Boiling Point focused on combating organized theft groups (OTG) through the targeting of domestic and transnational criminal organizations (TCO) profiting from organized retail crime (ORC). Partnering with federal, state, local law enforcement and prosecutors, as well as financial, retail, freight transportation, and other industries Operation Boiling Point provides a multi-faceted approach to disrupt and dismantle OTGs through partnerships, investigations, and consumer awareness.

“Organized retail crime costs American businesses tens of billions of dollars each year,” said Steve K. Francis, Acting Executive Associate Director of HSI. “Organized theft groups have become more brazen and violent, causing a destructive effect on the economy, resulting in lost jobs and higher prices. HSI works tirelessly to protect American businesses and consumers and is dedicated to put a stop to organized retail crime.”

In fiscal year (FY) 2021, HSI initiated 59 ORC investigations, representing a 211 percent increase from 19 investigations initiated in FY 2020, and accounting for 61 criminal arrests, 55 indictments, 59 cases initiated, and $9,287,757 in assets seized.

HSI’s partnerships with private industry groups, such as the Coalition of Law Enforcement and Retail (CLEAR), the National Retail Federation (NRF), the Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA), the Transported Asset Protection Association (TAPA), and others, remain an imperative component to the overarching success of efforts to counter OTGs systematically disrupting interstate and foreign commerce.

Read more at ICE