HSI Puts IMAGE Program on Display

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) put their voluntary collaborative program with America’s business community on display during the 2022 HR Florida Conference & Expo, Aug. 28-31, at the Rosen Shingle Creek Resort.

The ICE Mutual Agreement Between Government and Employers (IMAGE) program is a mutually beneficial initiative that provides businesses enhanced security, a more stable workforce, and minimizes the likelihood of hiring unauthorized workers.

“By partnering with HSI’s IMAGE program, companies show their commitment to our national security, as well as the security of their employees and customers,” said Mark VanDenberghe, HSI special agent and IMAGE program coordinator. “This program is a perfect example of government and employers working together in a friendly and productive way to maintain the health of America’s workforce.”

HSI is the principal investigative arm of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS); its broad legal authority to conduct federal criminal investigations encompasses a wide array of transnational threats, including worksite and employment crimes. Many unauthorized workers have secured jobs through fraudulent means, including the presentation of falsified documents, completion of fraudulent benefit applications, and identity theft. By enhancing and improving existing hiring practices, IMAGE participants assist in the effort to combat illegal activity and enhance national security.

The DHS E-Verify program allows employers to electronically verify the employment eligibility of newly hired individuals, thus minimizing the chances of hiring unauthorized workers and ensuring a safer and more secure workforce. Industry participation in IMAGE helps DHS shape future worksite enforcement policy.

For more information on the IMAGE program, call 813-357-7137 or visit ICE.gov.

