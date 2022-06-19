HSToday Interview: World Refugee Day with Lantern Rescue

On World Refugee Day, Homeland Security Today spoke to organizations around the globe that deal directly with refugees. In this interview, Homeland Security Today Executive Editor, Kristina Tanasichuk, sits down with Lantern Rescue.

Lantern Rescue is a US Based, Non-Profit Organization that fights Internationally against Human Trafficking. Through previous military and law enforcement experience, Lantern’s Rescue Team travels internationally to train units and help them discover and rescue victims of Human Trafficking. With the free training and equipment that Lantern Rescue provides, Counter Trafficking Units can continue to pursue the mission after Lantern Rescue moves forward to help in new areas. Lantern Rescue stands on sharing the truth of Human Trafficking and going forth as a light of hope in the darkest regions of the world. Every team member works with dedication to actively make a difference, volunteering their services to every area we support.