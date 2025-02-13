HSToday Welcomes Patrick Lechleitner, Former Acting Director of ICE to Editorial Board

Homeland Security Today, the premier nonprofit news and information resource for the homeland security community, is proud to announce that Patrick Lechleitner, the former Acting Director and permanent Deputy Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and the former Executive Associate Director of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), has joined the Editorial Board.

As the Acting Director of ICE, Lechleitner provided strategic leadership, direction and oversight to a workforce of more than 21,000 personnel tasked with combatting transnational crime and preventing terrorism as well as customs and immigration enforcement. Prior to that role, Mr. Lechleitner spent over 21 years with HSI, overseeing staff in more than 220 offices throughout the United States and over 50 countries around the world. As Executive Associate Director, he oversaw a workforce of over 10,000 employees, including special agents, criminal analysts and mission support personnel charged with investigating, disrupting, and dismantling transnational criminal organizations and terrorist networks to ensure the effectiveness of national security.

“With more than 32 years in government and law enforcement, Homeland Security Today is excited to welcome P.J. to the Editorial Board. His experience spanning the most critical challenges facing the nation: counterterrorism, human trafficking, cybersecurity, drug trafficking, intelligence and investigations, will add to the deep insight, new ideas, and constructive contributions initiated by our Editorial Board,” said Executive Editor Kristina Tanasichuk.

One of his first contributions is his perspective on challenges in protecting the public in the digital age, found in the 2025 Homeland Security Threat Forecast: Part II, Cyber & Advanced Technology. Lechleitner joins a number of distinguished columnists and colleagues including former Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff, former Acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke, former FEMA Administrator Brock Long, and Francis X. Taylor, former head of Intelligence & Analysis for DHS, among others.

For more information on Homeland Security Today, please visit www.hstoday.us. For more information on the Government Technology & Services Coalition (GTSC), visit www.GTSCoalition.com.