ICE Announces First-Ever Alternatives to Detention Privacy Impact Assessment

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) published the first-ever Privacy Impact Assessment for its Alternatives to Detention (ATD) programs. ATD programs utilize tools like technology and case management to ensure noncitizen compliance with release conditions while on ICE’s non-detained docket. ATD enables noncitizens to fulfill their responsibilities — contributing to their families and, as appropriate, concluding their affairs in the U.S. — as they move through immigration proceedings or prepare for departure.

The Privacy Impact Assessment published today explains the application of privacy mitigation measures for the ATD programs – safeguarding privacy and civil liberties by making the guidelines transparent.

“ICE is committed to safeguarding participants’ privacy and to transparency in the implementation of immigration enforcement,” said Enforcement and Removal Operations Executive Associate Director Corey A. Price. “This new Privacy Impact Assessment for the Alternatives to Detention programs provides a publicly available accounting of privacy mitigation measures in place for the Alternatives to Detention programs.”

Privacy Impact Assessments are a tool used by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to identify and mitigate privacy risks by notifying the public of:

What Personally Identifiable Information (PII) DHS is collecting;

Why the PII is being collected; and

How the PII will be collected, used, accessed, shared, safeguarded, and stored.

The Privacy Impact Assessment discusses how ATD programs safeguard participants’ privacy. It covers ICE’s primary ATD programs, including the Intensive Supervision Appearance Program (ISAP) and Young Adult Case Management Program (YACMP).

In addition, the ATD Privacy Impact Assessment describes the newly created Case Management Pilot Program (CMPP), which is an ATD program that will operate in partnership with ICE that provides case management and other services. The case management service is administered by the DHS Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties and is managed by the National Board.

Additional information regarding the DHS Privacy Compliance Process, including current Privacy Impact Assessments, can be found online at DHS.gov/compliance. For the most current ISAP population numbers, including Average Length in Program, visit the ICE Detention Management webpage.

