ICE Appointment Scheduler Update Announced

By Homeland Security Today
An ICE operation in Los Angeles in February 2018. (ICE photo)

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced that noncitizens can now change their check-in appointments directly through the ICE Appointment Scheduler. Previously, noncitizens had to change their appointments via phone or in person.

The ICE Appointment Scheduler is a web-based, multilingual, and smartphone compatible appointment scheduler for noncitizens. The ICE Appointment Scheduler is available in English, Spanish, Portuguese, Haitian Creole and French.

The tool allows noncitizens to schedule their required check-in appointments at ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) offices as they await immigration proceedings.

Noncitizens can create their initial appointment online using information found on their I-385 form.

Technical support is available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST by calling the ICE Victims Engagement and Services Line (VESL) at (833) 383–1465.

Read more at ICE

Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

