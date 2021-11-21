ICE Appointment Scheduler Update Announced

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced that noncitizens can now change their check-in appointments directly through the ICE Appointment Scheduler. Previously, noncitizens had to change their appointments via phone or in person.

The ICE Appointment Scheduler is a web-based, multilingual, and smartphone compatible appointment scheduler for noncitizens. The ICE Appointment Scheduler is available in English, Spanish, Portuguese, Haitian Creole and French.

The tool allows noncitizens to schedule their required check-in appointments at ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) offices as they await immigration proceedings.

Noncitizens can create their initial appointment online using information found on their I-385 form.

Technical support is available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST by calling the ICE Victims Engagement and Services Line (VESL) at (833) 383–1465.

