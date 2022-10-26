ICE Arrests 175 During National Operation Targeting Noncitizens Convicted of Multiple DUI

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers arrested 175 unlawfully present noncitizens with multiple DUI convictions during a nationwide law enforcement effort from Aug. 20, through Sept. 30.

“More than 11,000 people in the U.S. died as a result of crashes involving a drunk driver in 2020. An enforcement operation focusing on individuals who have previously been convicted of DUI – some resulting in death or serious bodily harm – is vitally important to public safety,” said ERO Executive Associate Director Corey A. Price. “ERO continues to remove unlawfully present individuals who are negatively affecting the safety of our communities.”

This enforcement operation was implemented to address unlawfully present noncitizens convicted of violating multiple local DUI laws. In addition to DUI convictions, criminal histories of those arrested include, but were not limited to crimes involving assault, cruelty toward children, weapons violations, domestic violence, fraud, homicide by vehicle, hit-and-run, and larceny. Cases amenable to federal criminal prosecution may be presented to the appropriate U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Among those arrested:

A 40-year-old Mexican national convicted of homicide by vehicle – 1st degree. The individual was arrested in Norcross, Georgia, and remains in ICE custody pending prosecution and removal proceedings.

A 35-year-old Salvadoran national convicted of vehicular manslaughter – 2nd degree. The individual was arrested in Bellport, New York, and remains in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.

A 45-year-old Mexican national convicted of hit-and-run causing death or injury. The individual was arrested in Banning, California, and remains in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.

A 48-year-old Salvadoran national convicted of multiple misdemeanor and felony DUI offenses; misdemeanor attempted criminal possession of a weapon – 4th degree, and misdemeanor aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle – 2nd degree. The individual was arrested in Freeport, New York, and remains in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.

ICE officers make case decisions in a professional and responsible manner, informed by their experience as law enforcement officials and in a way that best protects against the greatest threats to the homeland. They apply prosecutorial discretion when making such decisions as do law enforcement officers in different agencies and offices throughout the nation.

Noncitizens placed into removal proceedings receive their legal due process from federal immigration judges in the immigration courts, which are administered by the Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR). EOIR is an agency within the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and is separate from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and ICE. Immigration judges in these courts make decisions based on the merits of each individual case. ICE officers carry out the removal decisions made by the federal immigration judges.

In Fiscal Year (FY) 2021, ERO conducted 74,082 administrative arrests of noncitizens, which included 12,025 individuals with aggravated felony convictions. Offenses associated with noncitizens arrested in FY 2021 included 1,506 homicide related offenses, 3,415 sexual assaults, 19,549 assaults, 2,717 robberies, and 1,063 kidnappings.

Members of the public can report crimes and/or suspicious activity by dialing 1-866-347-2423 or completing the online tip form.

Read more at ICE