ICE Conducts Removal Flights

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) conducted multiple removal flights on Monday and over the weekend, including Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador and Honduras, as part of dozens of flights conducted each week.

The United States has a longstanding policy of removing foreign nationals who lack a lawful basis to stay in the United States. This policy applies to all noncitizens regardless of nationality.

ICE Air Operations facilitates the transfer and removal of noncitizens via commercial airlines and chartered flights in support of ICE field offices and other DHS initiatives. In FY 2022, ERO conducted 72,177 removals to more than 150 countries worldwide.

ERO conducts removals of individuals without a lawful basis to remain in the U.S., including at the order of immigration judges with the Justice Department’s Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR). Noncitizens placed into removal proceedings receive their due process from immigration judges in the immigration courts, which are administered by the EOIR. Due to operational security reasons, ICE does not confirm or discuss future or pending transportation operations. Learn more online.

B-roll for all removal flights is available on DVIDS.

DHS has made videos available to the public and the media including b-roll footage of removal flights, a public service announcement, and testimonials from migrants who have been removed.

