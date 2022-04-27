54.8 F
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
ICE El Paso Removes Turkey National with Ties to Terrorism

Gogebakan illegally entered the United States without inspection on Sept. 23, 2021, near the Bridge of the Americas Port of Entry in El Paso.

By Homeland Security Today
(ICE photo)

On Thursday, April 21, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) El Paso Field Office removed an unlawfully present Turkish national, suspected of providing support to terrorist organizations.

Volkan Gogebakan, 31, was flown from El Paso to Turkey on a commercial flight. Upon arrival on Friday at the Istanbul Airport, Gogebakan was turned over to Turkish officials.

“Dangerous foreign criminals are a threat to homeland and border security as well as public safety,” said Kenneth Genalo, acting field office director for ERO El Paso. “ICE is committed to keeping our community safe from individuals with any kind of nexus to terrorist organizations.”

Gogebakan illegally entered the United States without inspection on Sept. 23, 2021, near the Bridge of the Americas Port of Entry in El Paso. This area is directly north of the Rio Grande, which serves as the international boundary between the United States and Mexico.

He was arrested by immigration authorities later that day, processed and charged with unlawful entry. The next day, he was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility to await criminal prosecution and removal proceedings.

On Oct. 7, 2021, he was convicted in federal court of unlawful entry, and committed to the custody of the U.S. Bureau of Prisons for 30 days.

ERO El Paso officers took custody of Gogebakan on Oct. 22, 2021, and placed him in ICE custody at the El Paso Processing Center. On Jan. 12, ERO El Paso deportation officers served Gogebakan a Notice and Order of Expedited Removal.

ICE focuses its civil immigration enforcement priorities on the apprehension and removal of noncitizens who pose a threat to our national security, public safety, and border security.

Members of the public who have information about foreign fugitives are urged to contact ICE by calling the ICE Tip Line at 1 (866) DHS-2-ICE or internationally at 001-1802-872-6199. They can also file a tip online by completing ICE’s online tip form.

