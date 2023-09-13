ICE ERO Chicago Arrests 33 Criminal Noncitizens During Nationwide Operation

On Sept. 8, Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Chicago announced apprehending 33 removable noncitizens determined to be a threat to national security, public safety or border security during a nationwide enforcement operation from Aug. 4 to Aug. 25.

The operation addressed unlawfully present noncitizens with felonies or misdemeanors for domestic violence, sexual abuse or exploitation, unlawful possession or use of a firearm, drug distribution or trafficking, or driving under the influence, and noncitizens with an executable final order of removal who have unlawfully reentered the United States after having been previously removed.

Officers prioritized enforcement actions in accordance with the Guidelines for the Enforcement of Civil Immigration Law issued by Secretary Mayorkas on Sept. 30, 2021, and reinstituted on June 28, 2023. These individuals were detained in ICE custody pending removal proceedings or removal from the United States.

Those arrested include:

A 53-year-old Mexican national in Oak Lawn, Illinois convicted of predatory criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

A 42-year-old Mexican national arrested in Chicago who was convicted of calculated criminal drug conspiracy, aggravated discharge of a firearm and illegal reentry into the U.S.

A 35-year-old previously removed Honduran national arrested in Brownsburg, Indiana and convicted on two counts of burglary and sexual misconduct with a minor.

A 37-year-old previously removed Mexican national arrested in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and convicted of manufacturing and delivering Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

A 57-year-old previously removed Mexican national arrested in Northlake, Illinois and convicted twice of felony manslaughter and aggravated assault.

ERO officers carefully evaluated individuals on a case-by-case basis, assessing the totality of the facts and circumstances to make informed arrest determinations. Those cases amenable to federal criminal prosecution may be presented to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. ERO will also appropriately coordinate with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to evaluate completion of relevant noncitizen application(s).

Noncitizens placed into removal proceedings receive their legal due process from federal immigration judges in the immigration courts, which are administered by the Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR). EOIR is an agency within the U.S. Department of Justice and is separate from the Department of Homeland Security and ICE. Immigration judges in these courts make decisions based on the merits of each individual case. ICE officers carry out the removal decisions made by the federal immigration judges.

In fiscal year 2022, ERO arrested 46,396 noncitizens with criminal histories. This group had 198,498 associated charges and convictions, including 21,531 assault offenses; 8,164 sex and sexual assault offenses; 5,554 weapons offenses; 1,501 homicide-related offenses; and 1,114 kidnapping offenses.

As one of ICE’s three operational directorates, ERO is the principal federal law enforcement authority in charge of domestic immigration enforcement. ERO’s mission is to protect the homeland through the arrest and removal of those who undermine the safety of U.S. communities and the integrity of U.S. immigration laws, and its primary areas of focus are interior enforcement operations, management of the agency’s detained and non-detained populations, and repatriation of noncitizens who have received final orders of removal. ERO’s workforce consists of more than 7,700 law enforcement and non-law enforcement support personnel across 25 domestic field offices and 208 locations nationwide, 30 overseas postings, and multiple temporary duty travel assignments along the border.

