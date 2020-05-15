ICE Honors Fallen Heroes During Police Week

Throughout the month of May, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) joins its law enforcement partners throughout the country to honor and pay tribute to those officers and agents who have made the ultimate sacrifice to make our nation and all her citizens safer and more secure.

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation which designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls as Police Week. Currently, tens of thousands of law enforcement officers from around the world converge on Washington, DC to participate in a number of planned events including the annual Blue Mass, Police Unity Tour, and Candlelight Vigil.

