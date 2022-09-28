ICE Makes History with First Non-U.S. Law Enforcement Partner Receiving Prestigious Award

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) presented Interpol Mexico Director General Jorge Dominguez Martinez Vertiz, with the 2021 Exemplary Law Enforcement Partnership Award during a Sept. 20 ceremony at the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City.

The Exemplary Law Enforcement Partnership Award is one of 18 categories represented in the ERO Annual Awards series, which recognizes individuals who exemplify ERO’s high standards, strong values, hard work, and dedication to national security.

Dominguez Martinez, the first law enforcement partner outside the U.S. to receive the award, was recognized for leading Interpol Mexico’s contributions to ERO Mexico City’s Security Alliance for Fugitive Enforcement (SAFE) — a robust information sharing relationship with the Government of Mexico that supports ERO’s ability to identify, arrest, and remove fugitives with active criminal arrest warrants in Mexico from the United States.

“Today, it is my honor to present this award to an amazing colleague who is working hard to make North America safer,” said William McCafferty, Mexico City ERO Assistant Attaché for Removal. “Under his direction in the last fiscal year, Interpol Mexico vetted more than 23,100 ERO-detained cases for arrest warrants and helped ERO facilitate the arrests of 474 fugitives, including 52 high-profile removals.”

Since August 2018, Interpol Mexico’s collaboration with SAFE has advanced bilateral law enforcement cooperation between the Government of Mexico and ICE ERO.

SAFE is a tangible, effective example of how the U.S. and Mexico are working together for #SeguridadCompartida under the Bicentennial Framework for Security, Public Health, and Safe Communities.

The International Operations Division of ERO supports the 25 ERO field offices in case management of noncitizens under final order of removal and develops and implements strategic initiatives to support ICE’s mission to arrest and remove priority noncitizens from the United States. With ERO Deputy Attachés for Removal (DAR) and Assistant Attachés for Removal (AAR) strategically located at U.S. Embassies and Consulates abroad, the division is uniquely positioned to leverage foreign government partnerships to support field offices and headquarters staff with assistance on removal-related matters.