ICE ‘Most Wanted’ Fugitive Apprehended in California

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Special Response Team arrested one of ICE’s most wanted fugitives during a targeted operation near South Gate, California, on April 24.

Aggravated felon Julio Garcia-Castellano, also known as Victor Garcia Ignacio, 33, is an unlawfully present Guatemalan national and was convicted of second-degree rape by the Circuit Court of the State of Oregon for Lane County, on February 1, 2010.

Garcia-Castellano has two previous removals in 2007 and 2016. He illegally reentered the United States at an unknown place and time. He was arrested by California Highway Patrol for driving under the influence in December. Those charges are pending.

ERO officers obtained a federal warrant of arrest for Garcia-Castellano in Los Angeles for illegal reentry of a previously removed felon. After completion of ICE processing, Garcia-Castellano was turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service where he remains pending federal felony prosecution.

