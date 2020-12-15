ICE Publishes Monthly Report on Enforcement Actions Due to 287(g) Cooperative Agreements

A Brazilian national charged with felony battery on a law enforcement officer and a Guatemalan national convicted of aggravated assault-family violence and cruelty to children, are examples of the most egregious cases of detainers placed in November by local law enforcement officials with delegated 287(g) authority from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), as detailed in the latest monthly report. The 287(g) Program, authorized by Congress, allows local law enforcement agencies to participate as an active partner in identifying criminal aliens in their custody, and placing ICE detainers on these individuals.

ICE’s 287(g) reports detail examples of enforcement actions made as a direct result of the cooperative agreements between state and local law enforcement partners and the federal agency.

The November report highlights action taken in cases involving significant threats to public safety:

Oklahoma: On Nov. 5, the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office 287(g) Program encountered a citizen of Honduras arrested for child sexual abuse and placed an immigration detainer and warrant on the subject. The subject entered the U.S. on an unknown date and at an unknown location without inspection.

Georgia: On Nov. 16, the Cobb County Sheriff's Office 287(g) Program encountered a citizen of Jamaica convicted of armed robbery, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of marijuana and placed an immigration detainer and warrant on the subject. The subject was last admitted into the United States as a conditional lawful resident but violated the terms of his admission.

Under the 287(g) Program, ICE has 77 jail enforcement model agreements in 21 states and 75 warrant service officer model agreements in 11 states.

