ICE Publishes Monthly Report on Enforcement Actions Due to Cooperative Agreements

An Ecuadorian national charged with assault and battery on a pregnant victim and strangulation/suffocation, and a Trinidad and Tobago national convicted of capital sexual battery and lewd and lascivious molestation, are two of the most egregious cases of detainers placed in August by local law enforcement officials with delegated 287(g) authority from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), as detailed in the latest monthly report. The 287(g) program, authorized by Congress, allows local law enforcement agencies to participate as an active partner in identifying criminal aliens in their custody, and placing ICE detainers on these individuals.

ICE’s 287(g) reports detail examples of enforcement actions made as a direct result of the cooperation agreements between state and local law enforcement partners and the federal agency.

The August report highlights action taken in cases involving significant threats to public safety:

Texas – On August 26, 2020, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office 287(g) Program encountered a citizen of Mexico charged with murder/homicide -1st degree felony and placed an immigration detainer and warrant on the subject. The subject entered the United States on an unknown date and location without inspection.

South Carolina – On August 31, 2020, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office 287(g) Program encountered a citizen of Guatemala charged with kidnapping and sex/criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years old, first degree and placed an immigration detainer and warrant on the subject. The subject last entered the United States on an unknown date and location after having been previously removed.

In fiscal year (FY) 2019, the 287(g) program resulted in almost 25,000 law enforcement encounters with aliens in the custody of participating jurisdictions.

Under the 287(g) program, ICE has 77 jail enforcement model agreements in 21 states and 73 warrant service officer model agreements in 11 states.

