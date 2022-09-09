80.6 F
ICE Releases Draft Solicitation for Diversity Training Needs

The Contractor shall provide training that promotes building trust, respect, critical thinking skills in the areas of diversity, ethics, and values.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Office of Leadership and Career Development (OLCD) has a requirement for Diversity and Inclusion Training and Program Management Services. The Government anticipates a Firm Fixed Price Purchase Order.  The Purchase Order’s expected period of performance is a 12-month base period with four 12-month option periods.

The Contractor shall provide all personnel, equipment, supplies, facilities and meals necessary to provide diversity training with a law enforcement focus.  The training shall incorporate a blended training environment combining classroom training with training at an appropriate experiential training facility (e.g., civil rights museum, Holocaust museum, etc.) to enhance the training experience. The contractor shall also provide the program support necessary to manage the training curriculum and foster a progressive and highly effective diversity and inclusion training program.

The Contractor shall provide training that promotes building trust, respect, critical thinking skills in the areas of diversity, ethics, and values that satisfies DHS Leader Development Program Requirements and Accountability Guide v3.0, 29 CFR Part 1614, and ICE Policy 6004.2 Mandatory Leadership Development Training for Second line and First line Supervisors.

The Contractor shall provide training sessions to be conducted in-person in a training environment that integrates interactive technology and promotes group discussions. The training shall consist of three (3) consecutive business days, totaling 24 hours per session.  Each session should have no more than 30 participants.

The Government is seeking Prior Experience and not Past Performance. Prior Experience is more important than Technical Approach. Technical Approach is more important than Staffing Approach. All non-price evaluation factors, when combined, are significantly more important than price.

