ICE Removes Noncitizen Associated with Terrorists

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Denver Field Office removed a noncitizen associated with known terrorists from the United States on June 13 to Afghanistan via commercial air flights. Mohammed Wali Zazi, 66, was convicted of visa fraud, obstruction of justice, and conspiracy to obstruct justice in February 2012. Zazi entered the United States Aug. 8, 1990, and became a naturalized citizen, Oct. 23, 2007. A U.S. District Judge for the Eastern District of New York convicted Zazi for conspiracy to obstruct justice, obstruction of justice, and visa fraud Feb. 10, 2012. He was sentenced to 54 months in federal prison.

Zazi’s naturalization was revoked Nov. 30, 2018, by the U.S. Magistrate Judge in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado, and his Certificate of Naturalization was cancelled. He was issued a Notice to Appear July 30, 2019, in Centennial, Colorado. The Immigration Judge in Denver denied any relief to Zazi and ordered him removed to Afghanistan, Feb. 4, 2022.

ERO escorted Zazi on his removal from the United States, and Zazi arrived in Kabul, Afghanistan, via the Hamid Karzai International Airport.

Zazi’s son, Najibullah Zazi, is a member of al-Qa’ida and was convicted of conspiring to bomb the New York subway in 2009.

