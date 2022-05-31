ICE Removes Unlawfully Present Salvadoran Who Provided Material Support to an Undesignated Terrorist Organization

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Buffalo Field Office, with assistance from ERO El Salvador and the Security Alliance for Fugitive Enforcement Task Force, removed an unlawfully present noncitizen on May 6, who provided material support to an undesignated terrorist organization.

Unlawfully present Salvadoran citizen, Jose Guzman Moreno, 62, was flown from Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga, New York to a staging area in Louisiana, prior to arriving in El Salvador International Airport in San Salvador on a flight coordinated by ICE’s Air Operations Unit. Upon arrival, the noncitizen was turned over to officials from El Salvador.

Guzman Moreno illegally entered the U.S. without inspection on an unknown date and at an unknown location. On June 26, 2019, ICE ERO encountered Guzman Moreno at Suffolk County Jail in Yaphank, New York, where he was being detained on local sexual abuse charges. Guzman Moreno was convicted on Jan. 8, 2020, in Suffolk County, New York for sexual abuse in the first degree where he was sentenced to a three-year prison term and eight years post-release supervision. Guzman Moreno was previously convicted for driving while intoxicated on two occasions during 1996 and 1997, as well as aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the first and second degrees in Nassau County, New York.

On May 26, 2021, ICE reinstated a previous removal order to El Salvador, dated Sept. 28, 2017. ICE detained Guzman Moreno pending his removal to El Salvador.

Members of the public who have information about foreign fugitives are urged to contact ICE by calling the ICE Tip Line at 1 (866) DHS-2-ICE or internationally at 001-1802-872-6199. They can also file a tip online by completing ICE’s online tip form.

Regardless of nationality, ICE makes custody determinations on a case-by-case basis, in accordance with U.S. law and Department of Homeland Security policy, considering the merits and factors of each case while adhering to current agency priorities and guidelines. ICE focuses its civil immigration enforcement priorities on the apprehension and removal of noncitizens who pose a threat to our national security, public safety, and border security.

