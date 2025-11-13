Immigrants With Obesity, Diabetes and Other Health Problems May Be Denied Permanent Residence Visas

Foreigners seeking visas to live in the U.S. might be rejected if they have certain medical conditions, including diabetes or obesity, under a directive issued last week by the Trump administration.

The guidance, issued in a cable the State Department sent to embassy and consular officials and examined by KFF Health News, directs visa officers to deem applicants ineligible to enter the U.S. for several new reasons, including age or the likelihood they might rely on public benefits.

The guidance says that such people could become a “public charge” — a potential drain on U.S. resources — because of their health issues or age.

