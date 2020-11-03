International Firearms Trafficker Arrested in ICE Tampa Investigation

A Georgia man was arrested Monday on charges of conspiracy and smuggling goods out of the United States in violation of the International Traffic in Arms Regulations. This case was investigated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Tampa office, the FBI, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, with assistance provided by HSI in Atlanta.

“This arrest marks another step closer to the dismantling of a transnational criminal organization smuggling illegal firearm parts that fuel violence both domestically and abroad,” said HSI Tampa Assistant Special Agent in Charge Michael Cochran.

According to court documents, between 2014 and 2020, Ihor Radionov, 51, of Alpharetta, Georgia, co-conspirator Vladimir Volgaev, and a co-conspirator residing in Ukraine, conspired to export defense articles out of the United States, including gun barrels and slides, without a license or prior written approval from the United States Department of State.

If convicted on all counts, Radionov faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison. An indictment is merely a formal charge that a defendant has committed one or more violations of federal criminal law, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty.

The case will be prosecuted by the office of United States Attorney Maria Chapa Lopez, Middle District Florida, Carlton C. Gammons and Trial Attorney David Lim of the National Security Division’s Counterintelligence and Export Control Section

Read more at ICE

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)