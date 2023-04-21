Mayorkas Marks First Anniversary of the Establishment of Uniting for Ukraine

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas released the following statement on the anniversary of the establishment of Uniting for Ukraine:

“One year ago today, the United States Department of Homeland Security launched the groundbreaking and life-saving process known as Uniting for Ukraine. Through this humanitarian process, we have welcomed more than 125,000 Ukrainian nationals and their immediate family members. We have used additional, preexisting lawful pathways to provide humanitarian relief to other Ukrainian nationals and their families, bringing the total number of individuals saved to more than 300,000.

“It is because of the tireless dedication of our personnel and thousands of volunteers that our Department was able to provide humanitarian relief to so many who were forced to flee Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. On the one-year anniversary of Uniting for Ukraine, we proudly reaffirm our commitment to and support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. Slava Ukraini.”

