Mayorkas Meets with Japanese Minister Nishimura on Cyber Cooperation, Supply Chains

On January 6, 2023, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas met with Japan’s Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura to continue their previous discussion in Tokyo in October related to the expansion of cyber cooperation and prevention of the use of forced labor in supply chains. Secretary Mayorkas and Minister Nishimura also signed an updated memorandum of cooperation on cybersecurity that will allow their agencies to strengthen operational collaboration, enhance the security of critical infrastructure, foster more opportunities for partnership, and continue sharing best practices with our Indo-Pacific partners.

Secretary Mayorkas and Minister Nishimura later hosted representatives from Japan’s business community for a roundtable on upholding human rights and preventing the use of forced labor in supply chains. The discussion highlighted DHS’s leading role in enforcing the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act and how DHS is implementing this critical legislation.

Read more at DHS