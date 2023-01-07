43.4 F
Mayorkas Meets with Japanese Minister Nishimura on Cyber Cooperation, Supply Chains

Mayorkas and Nishimura also signed an updated memorandum of cooperation on cybersecurity that will allow their agencies to strengthen operational collaboration.

By Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas delivers remarks at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 5, 2022. (DHS Photo by Sydney Phoenix)

On January 6, 2023, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas met with Japan’s Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura to continue their previous discussion in Tokyo in October related to the expansion of cyber cooperation and prevention of the use of forced labor in supply chains. Secretary Mayorkas and Minister Nishimura also signed an updated memorandum of cooperation on cybersecurity that will allow their agencies to strengthen operational collaboration, enhance the security of critical infrastructure, foster more opportunities for partnership, and continue sharing best practices with our Indo-Pacific partners.

Secretary Mayorkas and Minister Nishimura later hosted representatives from Japan’s business community for a roundtable on upholding human rights and preventing the use of forced labor in supply chains. The discussion highlighted DHS’s leading role in enforcing the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act and how DHS is implementing this critical legislation.

Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

