Mayorkas Meets with Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada Mendicino

On August 9, 2021, Secretary Mayorkas met with Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada Marco Mendicino. They discussed their domestic immigration systems and common interests in a variety of immigration and border-related issues, including traveler screening and information sharing, asylee and refugee protection, and managing migration in the Western Hemisphere, including through expansion of lawful pathways.

Secretary Mayorkas and Minister Mendicino agreed to enhance efforts to work together to tackle regional migration challenges, including addressing root causes and engaging in collaborative migration management.

Secretary Mayorkas praised the strong partnership with Canada in protecting the security and integrity of our shared North American perimeter and our mutual commitment to fair, orderly, and humane immigration programs and policies. Secretary Mayorkas emphasized his desire to build upon their already strong relationship in the years to come.

Read more at DHS

