Mexican National Sentenced to Life in Prison for Kansas City Kidnapping

A Mexican national has been sentenced in federal court for kidnapping, which led to the death of the victim.

Juan D. Osorio (also known as “Spexx”), 30, a citizen of Mexico residing in Kansas City, Mo., was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark on Tuesday, June 20, to life in federal prison without parole.

On Dec. 16, 2022, Osorio and co-defendant Jonathan M. Bravo-Lopez (also known as “Jonathan Vravo,” and “Shadow”), 28, were found guilty at trial of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and kidnapping resulting in death. Osorio was also found guilty of being an illegal alien in possession of a firearm. Bravo-Lopez was also found guilty of illegally reentering the United States after having been deported in 2016.

The sentencing hearing for Bravo-Lopez is scheduled on July 26, 2023.

Evidence introduced during the trial indicated that Osorio and Bravo-Lopez conspired to kidnap Cristian Escutia in an attempt to rob him of money. They transported Escutia across state lines from Missouri to Kansas before fatally shooting him on April 3, 2017.

Osorio and Bravo-Lopez arranged to purchase $300 of marijuana from Escutia as a ruse to lure him into their kidnapping plan. On April 3, 2017, they met Escutia outside his residence and forced him into their vehicle, a Chrysler Pacifica, at gunpoint. The kidnapping was captured by the video surveillance system outside a nearby residence. When they drove to the 200 block of Donovan Road in Kansas City, Kan., they forced Escutia out of the vehicle. Escutia was shot three times and left to die on the side of the road.

Osorio, who is in the United States unlawfully, was in possession of an Action Arms Uzi .45-caliber semi-automatic pistol when he was arrested on April 7, 2017.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Patrick C. Edwards and Matthew A. Moeder. It was investigated by the FBI, the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department and the Kansas City, Kan., Police Department.

Read more at the Justice Department