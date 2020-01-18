More Criminal Aliens Released Despite Detainer Requests

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has released 29 criminal aliens and immigration violators since November 2019, despite written detainer requests filed with them by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“When dangerous criminal aliens are released into the community, public safety is needlessly put at risk because of the individual’s propensity to re-offend,” said Rebecca Adducci, field office director for ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) in Michigan and Ohio. “ICE remains committed to arresting and removing criminal aliens in the interest of public safety and national security, despite local decisions to not honor detainers and jeopardize the safety of its citizens.”

ICE recently apprehended the following criminal alien after his release from the Franklin County Sherriff’s Office with an active detainer in place:

Hajir Muhammud, a 59-year old national of Somalia, was arrested by local authorities Dec. 27, for failure to register as a Tier 1 sex offender. He is a convicted sex offender for crimes involving children. ICE lodged a detainer following his arrest. He was subsequently released after Franklin County declined to honor the ICE detainer. On Jan. 6, ICE arrested Muhammud, and he is currently in custody pending removal proceedings.

However, several criminal aliens released by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office are currently at-large. Efforts by ICE to apprehend these men are currently underway. They include:

Edgar Moreno-Soto, a 25-year-old Mexican national, was arrested Nov. 6, for felony firearm charges, drugs, among other charges. ICE lodged a detainer after his arrest. He was subsequently released after Franklin County declined to honor the ICE detainer. His current location is unknown.

Manuel Vazquez-Sanchez, a 25-year-old Mexican national, was arrested Nov. 8, for domestic violence, assault, falsification and menacing. He has been removed from the U.S. twice since 2018 ICE lodged a detainer after his arrest. He was subsequently released after Franklin County declined to honor the ICE detainer. His current location is unknown.

Arturo Maya-Sanchez, a 28-year-old Mexican national, was arrested Nov. 9, for domestic violence, DUI and domestic violence. He has been removed from the U.S. twice since 2018. ICE lodged a detainer after his arrest. He was subsequently released after Franklin County declined to honor the ICE detainer. His current location is unknown.

Marvin Fabricio Herdnandez-Chicas, a 24-year-old Salvadoran national, was arrested Nov. 3, for domestic violence and assault. ICE lodged a detainer after his arrest. He was subsequently released after Franklin County declined to honor the ICE detainer. His current location is unknown.

Martin Antonio Paredes-Zamorano, aka Wilfred Vega, a 31-year-old Mexican national, was arrested Dec. 15, for DUI and having a loaded firearm in his vehicle. He was previously removed from the U.S. in 2014. ICE lodged a detainer following his arrest. He was subsequently released after Franklin County declined to honor the ICE detainer. His current location is unknown.

