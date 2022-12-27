Narcotrafficker Pleads Guilty to International Cocaine Trafficking Conspiracy

Gerado Gonzalez-Valencia, aka Lalo, 45, pleaded guilty Thursday to international cocaine trafficking.

In April 2016, Uruguayan authorities arrested Gonzalez-Valencia at the request of the United States. He was extradited from Uruguay to the United States in May 2020.

According to court documents, between 2003 and April 2016, Gonzalez-Valencia was a leader of Los Cuinis, an international drug trafficking organization responsible for importing large quantities of cocaine from South America, Mexico, and elsewhere into the United States. Los Cuinis is closely aligned with the Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG), which is based in the State of Jalisco in Mexico. Together, Los Cuinis and CJNG form one of the largest, most dangerous, and prolific drug cartels in Mexico. They are responsible for trafficking significant quantities of illegal drugs into the United States and employing extreme violence to further that objective.

Gonzalez-Valencia is the brother of Los Cuinis leaders Abigael Gonzalez-Valencia and Jose Gonzalez-Valencia, and the brother-in-law of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, aka Mencho, the leader of CJNG. Jose Gonzalez-Valencia pleaded guilty to international cocaine trafficking in the District of Columbia earlier this month.

Gonzalez-Valencia pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine, knowing and intending that it would be imported into the United States. Gonzalez-Valencia is scheduled to be sentenced on April 6, 2023, and faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a statutory maximum sentence of life imprisonment. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

This case is supported by the Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF).

The DEA Los Angeles Field Division is investigating the case.

Acting Assistant Deputy Chief Kaitlin Sahni and Trial Attorneys Kate Naseef and Kirk Handrich of the Criminal Division’s Narcotic and Dangerous Drug Section are prosecuting the case. The Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs provided significant assistance.

The Justice Department thanks Uruguayan authorities for their assistance in securing the arrest and extradition of Gonzalez-Valencia.

