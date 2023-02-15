New HSI Facility Expands Capabilities to Protect Sensitive U.S. Military Weapons, Technology, Intelligence

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) unveiled a federal facility yesterday for the Exodus Command Center South (EXCOM-South) and HSI’s National Academy for Advanced Training and Leadership. EXCOM-South expands capabilities to combat the illicit acquisition of sensitive U.S. military weapons, technology, and intelligence, and to dismantle unlawful procurement networks.

“This facility will enable HSI to expand the incredible work that they do every day to keep this country safe,” said the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Deputy Director and Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Director Tae D. Johnson. “Every day, HSI uses their unique authorities – and now an expanded ability for training and combatting the illegal proliferation of sensitive military equipment – to investigate crimes that threaten our communities and nation.”

“HSI is committed to protect this country from transnational crime,” said HSI Executive Associate Director Steve K. Francis. “This new facility in Huntsville increases HSI’s ability to protect the American people from national security and public safety threats. First, the Exodus Command Center South adds capacity for HSI to target transnational criminal organizations that aim to steal U.S. weapons and sensitive technology. Second, the HSI National Academy will provide advanced training for HSI special agents, criminal analysts, and partner law enforcement agencies from around the world.”

The HSI National Academy will provide cutting-edge training and leadership opportunities for criminal investigations in a rapidly evolving environment for HSI personnel and law enforcement partners from around the world.

HSI is the principal investigative arm of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), responsible for investigating transnational crime and threats, specifically those criminal organizations that exploit the global infrastructure through which international trade, travel, and finance move. HSI’s workforce of more than 8,700 employees consists of more than 6,000 special agents assigned to 237 cities throughout the United States, and 93 overseas locations in 56 countries. HSI’s international presence represents DHS’s largest investigative law enforcement presence abroad and one of the largest international footprints in U.S. law enforcement.

