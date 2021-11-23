New LAX Port Director Cheryl Davies Sworn in During Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) hosted a Change of Command Ceremony on Monday to formally instate Cheryl Davies, formerly Assistant Port Director, Passenger Operations, as Port Director for the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) overseeing Las Vegas McCarran International Airport (LAS), and John Wayne Airport in Orange County, Ontario, Palm Springs, San Bernardino, Victorville and Van Nuys user fee and international air cargo operations.

As LAX Area Port Director Ms. Davies will lead the resumption of international travel, the congressionally mandated advancement of facial biometrics and the consolidation of air cargo throughout the first in the country dedicated Air Centralized Examination Station (Air-CES) among other critical initiatives.

“I’m very proud and very pleased that Cheryl Davis has been selected as Area Port Director of LAX, she is an exceptional leader, she knows what it takes to affect the CBP mission,” said Carlos C. Martel CBP Director of Field Operations in Los Angeles. “As Port Director I’m confident that Ms. Davies will continue to promote innovation at LAX and build on existing relationships with port partners.”

“Her accomplishments are simply inspirational, have you ever met someone, and you knew that they are the future of the organization? That is how I felt when I met Cheryl Davies,” said LaFonda Sutton-Burke, CBP Director of Field Operations in Chicago and former LAX Port Director. “I am confident that she will face our challenges as opportunities as she takes the helms of one of the busiest international airports in the United States of America.”

Held at the SGT Paul Nakamura Army Reserve Center at the Joint Forces Training Base (JFTB) Los Alamitos, the ceremony steeped in CBP tradition, features the transferal of the CBP guidon from the Director of Field Operations to the Port Director to symbolize the conveyance and assumption of command.

“Our mission is clear, our challenges are ever evolving, but every challenge presents an opportunity to be nimble to show that as a team we will rise to the occasion and I know it will because my team is the best of the best,” said Area Port Director Cheryl Davies as she addressed CBP senior leadership, employees, law enforcement partners and stakeholders. “For our valued stakeholders, I look forward to continue working with you as we navigate thru the pandemic to bring back international travel and innovate how we do business.”

Area Port Director Cheryl Davies began her career as a U.S. Customs Inspector at the Los Angeles/Long Beach (LA/LB) Seaport in 1999. She has served in numerous leadership roles across the Los Angeles Field Office, to include Supervisory Border Security Program Manager, Section Chief over Tactical Operations, and Assistant Port Director, Passenger Operations.

In 2019, Ms. Davies served as the Acting Area Port Director in Seattle with oversight of the SeaTac International Airport, Seattle and Tacoma Seaports, Port Angeles and Spokane. In 2020, she completed a TDY to Headquarters as the Acting Director, Field Liaison and the Acting Executive Director over Planning, Program Analysis and Evaluation.

Prior to accepting the permanent Area Port Director position, Ms. Davies was the Assistant Port Director, Passenger Operations at LAX.

Ms. Davies holds a Master of Public Administration from California State University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from the University of Hawaii. She is a 2018 graduate of the CBP Leadership Institute.

Read more at CBP