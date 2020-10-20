Office of the Citizenship and Immigration Services Ombudsman’s Webinar Series: USCIS and CIS Ombudsman Joint Engagements on USCIS’ Fiscal Challenges

The Department of Homeland Security’s Office of the Citizenship and Immigration Services Ombudsman (CIS Ombudsman) invites the public to participate in the first of two webinar sessions to discuss how U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is managing adjudications and operations given its fiscal challenges on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. EDT.

During this first session, Citizenship and Immigration Services Ombudsman Michael Dougherty and Joseph Edlow, Deputy Director for Policy at USCIS will kick-off a conversation to provide the public with an understanding of USCIS’ current financial situation and how it impacts areas such as the allocation and prioritization of resources; workload shifts; and applicant support services at the Contact Centers. USCIS’ experts will join the CIS Ombudsman’s staff to relay information and answer questions on what the public can expect as a result of USCIS’ current fiscal situation.

The CIS Ombudsman’s webinar will be an information sharing and gathering session. Listeners will be able to submit questions and comments (electronically) during the webinar. Where practical, the CIS Ombudsman will share submitted questions (without attribution) to assist USCIS in the development of its training and outreach materials.

For more information about our office, view the CIS Ombudsman’s Annual Report to Congress, issued in June 2020, or visit the CIS Ombudsman’s website.

We look forward to hearing from you on these issues and invite the public to register for this important webinar using the link here.

