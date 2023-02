More than 5,000 pregnant Russian women have entered Argentina in recent months, including 33 on a single flight on Thursday, officials say.

The latest arrivals were all in the final weeks of pregnancy, according to the national migration agency. It is believed the women want to make sure their babies are born in Argentina to obtain Argentine citizenship.

The number of arrivals has increased recently, which local media suggests is a result of the war in Ukraine.

