Public Comment Period Extended for DHS Indigenous Languages Plan

The plan is a vehicle to strengthen language services for Indigenous migrants that the Department encounters and serves through its programs, activities, and operations.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and agents process a small group of asylum-seekers who have active applications under the Migrant Protection Protocols at the Paso del Norte Port of Entry in El Paso, Texas, February 26, 2021. (Glenn Fawcett/CBP)

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) recognizes the importance of effective communication with persons who are limited English proficient (LEP) across its many missions and functions and is committed to meeting the requirements of Executive Order 13166, Improving Access to Services for Persons with Limited English Proficiency. The DHS Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties (CRCL) leads the Department’s efforts to provide meaningful access for LEP individuals in its programs, activities, services, and operations.

CRCL has issued a draft DHS Indigenous Languages Plan and is extending the informal comment period. The plan is a vehicle to strengthen language services for Indigenous migrants that the Department encounters and serves through its programs, activities, and operations, as migration levels in the U.S. from Guatemala and other countries with large Indigenous populations have increased significantly. Please email any questions or comments on the plan to [email protected] by May 31, 2023.  To those of you who already submitted comments or questions, to ensure CRCL is in receipt of your email, please resubmit your feedback to [email protected].

*The DHS Language Access Plan and Component plans and other resources can also be found on the DHS Language Access webpage: https://dhs.gov/language-access.

