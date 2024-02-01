U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers within the San Diego Field Office worked tirelessly despite severe inclement weather over the weekend seizing $2.4 million worth of narcotics, a weapon and currency.

A combined total of 367 packages were discovered in vehicles over the weekend testing positive for the properties of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine. Officers extracted narcotics from various locations in vehicles such as the trunk, roof, firewall, air intake box, doors, floorboards, gas tanks, and quarter panels. The narcotics seized by CBP had a combined weight of 472 pounds with an estimated street value of $2,483,780.

Adding to the weekend busts, CBP officers at the San Ysidro port of entry discovered a 9mm handgun, one 33-round extended magazine, 30 9mm rounds of ammunition, and marijuana in a traveler’s purse.

The final incident occurred when CBP officers at the San Ysidro port of entry encountered a vehicle traveling into Mexico. During inspection of the vehicle, CBP officers discovered unreported currency in the amount of $20,155.

“Officers were faced with adverse weather conditions over the weekend,” said Sidney Aki, CBP Director of Field Operations for San Diego. “Despite the challenges, our officers remained steadfast, and I commend them for their exceptional performance and applaud their continued efforts to protect and serve our communities.”

All subjects were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation.

The narcotics, weapon and ammunition, currency, and associated vehicles were seized by CBP.