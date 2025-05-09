59.4 F
Shane Barney Departs USCIS After 20 Years, Joins Keeper Security as CISO

Kalyna White
By Kalyna White

Shane Barney, longtime Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), has officially concluded his federal service. In a LinkedIn announcement, Barney shared that after 20 years supporting the USCIS mission, he has stepped down from his role and marked his last day with the federal government.

“It was a bittersweet moment as I bid farewell to my dedicated cybersecurity staff and the incredible individuals I had the privilege of working alongside,” Barney wrote, extending his thanks to colleagues across the agency.

Barney also announced his next professional step: he has joined Keeper Security, Inc. as the company’s Chief Information Security Officer.

“I am grateful for the experiences and lessons learned during my time at USCIS and look forward to the opportunities that lie ahead with Keeper Security,” he added.

Barney’s announcement marks a new chapter following two decades of service in the federal cybersecurity space.

