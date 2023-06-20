Temporary Protected Status Designations for El Salvador, Honduras, Nepal and Nicaragua Reinstated and Extended for 18 Months

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today posted Federal Register notices extending the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) designations of El Salvador, Honduras, Nepal, and Nicaragua for 18 months. These notices follow the decision of Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas, announced June 13, 2023, to rescind the 2017 and 2018 terminations of these designations and extend the reinstated designations for 18 months.

Secretary Mayorkas decided to extend TPS after consulting with interagency partners and carefully considering the ongoing conditions in El Salvador, Honduras, Nepal, and Nicaragua. As always, DHS closely monitors conditions around the world to assess whether new TPS designations are warranted.

TPS beneficiaries under the four designations must re-register to maintain their TPS throughout the 18-month extension. DHS previously extended the validity of TPS-related documentation for current beneficiaries through June 30, 2024, to ensure continued compliance with court orders in the litigation challenging the now-rescinded termination decisions. The new notices do not affect that action. Re-registration is limited to individuals who previously registered for and were granted TPS under the prior designations of El Salvador, Honduras, Nepal and Nicaragua.

Individuals who arrived in the United States after the continuous residence dates for these designations are not eligible for TPS. The respective continuous residence dates are Feb. 13, 2001, for El Salvador; Dec. 30, 1998, for Honduras; June 24, 2015, for Nepal; and Dec. 30, 1998, for Nicaragua.

El Salvador

DHS is extending the designation of El Salvador for TPS for 18 months, from Sept. 10, 2023, through March 9, 2025. Additionally, DHS considers that the designation of El Salvador for TPS has been automatically extended in 6-month increments since March 9, 2018, under INA § 244(b)(3)(C). The extension allows approximately 239,000 current TPS beneficiaries to re-register to retain TPS through March 9, 2025, if they otherwise continue to meet the eligibility requirements for TPS. Existing TPS beneficiaries who wish to extend their status through March 9, 2025, must re-register during the 60-day re-registration period from July 12, 2023, through Sept. 10, 2023.

Honduras

DHS is extending the designation of Honduras for TPS for 18 months, from January 6, 2024, through July 5, 2025. DHS considers that the designation of Honduras for TPS has been automatically extended in 6-month increments since July 5, 2018, under INA § 244(b)(3)(C). The extension allows approximately 76,000 existing TPS beneficiaries to re-register to retain TPS through July 5, 2025, if they otherwise continue to meet the eligibility requirements for TPS. Existing TPS beneficiaries who wish to extend their status through July 5, 2025, must re-register during the 60-day re-registration period from Nov. 6, 2023, through Jan. 5, 2024.

Nepal

DHS is extending the designation of Nepal for TPS for 18 months, from Dec. 25, 2023, through June 24, 2025. DHS considers that the designation of Nepal for TPS has been automatically extended in 6-month increments since June 24, 2018, under INA § 244(b)(3)(C). The extension allows approximately 14,500 existing TPS beneficiaries to re-register to retain TPS through June 24, 2025, if they otherwise continue to meet the eligibility requirements for TPS. Existing TPS beneficiaries who wish to extend their status through June 24, 2025, must re-register during the 60-day re-registration period from Oct. 24, 2023, through Dec. 23, 2023.

Nicaragua

DHS is extending the designation of Nicaragua for TPS for 18 months, from Jan. 6, 2024, through July 5, 2025. Additionally, DHS considers that the designation of Nicaragua for TPS has been automatically extended in 6-month increments since Jan. 5, 2018, under INA § 244(b)(3)(C). The extension allows approximately 4,000 current TPS beneficiaries to re-register to retain TPS through July 5, 2025, if they otherwise continue to meet the eligibility requirements for TPS. Existing TPS beneficiaries who wish to extend their status through July 5, 2025, must re-register during the 60-day re-registration period from Nov. 6, 2023, through Jan. 5, 2024.

The rescission of the terminations of the designations of these four countries for TPS is effective as of June 9, 2023.

