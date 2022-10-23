The CIS Ombudsman’s Webinar Series: Employment-Based Immigrant Visas

The Department of Homeland Security’s Office of the Citizenship and Immigration Services Ombudsman (CIS Ombudsman) invites stakeholders to participate in a webinar on Employment-Based Immigrant Visas: Looking Back at FY 2022 and Ahead to FY 2023 with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). The webinar will take place on Thursday,October 27, from 1 to 2:15 p.m. Eastern Time.

CIS Ombudsman Phyllis Coven and her staff will engage in a dialogue with USCIS representatives. We will cover employment-based immigrant visa usage in FY 2022 and what to expect in FY 2023, the effect of cutoff date retrogression in the Visa Bulletin, concerns specific to derivative applicants, and other related issues.

During this information sharing session, participants may submit questions and comments. The CIS Ombudsman will use the public’s feedback (without attribution) to assist USCIS in its efforts to maximize immigrant visa usage, efficiently process cases, and address other issues related to employment-based adjustment of status.

