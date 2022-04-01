The U.S. Strategy to Prevent Conflict and Promote Stability: Priority Countries and Region

The following is being released jointly by the U.S. Department of State, the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the U.S. Department of Defense, and the U.S. Agency for International Development.

The U.S. Government is moving forward in the spirit of partnership with four countries and a regional grouping of countries to implement the ten-year U.S. Strategy to Prevent Conflict and Promote Stability. This represents an important milestone and next step in the realization of the goals of the landmark Global Fragility Act, which continues to enjoy strong bipartisan Congressional support for innovative efforts to foster a more peaceful and stable world. In light of the horrific events unfolding in Ukraine caused by Putin’s unprovoked and brutal war, the United States reaffirms its commitment to strengthen global resiliency and democratic renewal, and promote peaceful, self-reliant nations that become U.S. economic and security partners.

Our partner countries under the Strategy include Haiti, Libya, Mozambique, Papua New Guinea, and a grouping of Coastal West African countries comprised of Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Guinea, and Togo. Each collaboration presents a unique opportunity to leverage lessons learned from decades of U.S. involvement overseas, to enhance the way the U.S. Government engages in challenging environments, and to jointly build resilience against political, economic, and natural shocks.

The U.S. Strategy to Prevent Conflict and Promote Stability outlines a ten-year, whole-of-government effort to foster peace and long-term stability through integrated diplomacy, development, and security-sector engagement. The Strategy builds upon and strengthens the work done to implement the U.S. Strategy on Women, Peace, and Security, the Elie Wiesel Genocide and Atrocities Prevention Act, and ongoing efforts to prevent and counter violent extremism. It will leverage and advance other priorities, such as to promote democracy, good governance, and respect for human rights; advance gender equality; counter corruption; reduce the risks of the climate crisis; and bring an end to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Strategy’s flexible approach is designed to take into account and address the underlying causes of violence and instability before conflicts and crises can break out or deteriorate. The Strategy seeks to tailor our shared approach to the unique circumstances of each local and regional context, and to elevate local voices to jointly seek on-the-ground solutions to prevent conflict. The United States will take a long-term view, working closely with like-minded and committed local partners. Pursuant to the Strategy, we will support stabilization in areas where violence impedes development and threatens U.S. and partner strategic interests. These efforts will improve lives and livelihoods in the process.

Our work is rooted in a deep and abiding commitment to put diplomacy and shared values first. Success will require strong leadership, patience, creativity, and a constructive relationship with our international and local partners. Peacebuilding and conflict prevention are needed now more than ever, and the United States looks forward to working with others to create a more peaceful world.

The full Strategy can be viewed at https://www.state.gov/ stability-strategy/.

