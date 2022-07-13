Time Frame Extended for Uniting for Ukraine Parolees to Comply with Medical Screening and Attestation After Arrival to the United States

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has extended the time beneficiaries paroled into the United States under Uniting for Ukraine have to attest to their compliance with the medical screening for tuberculosis and additional vaccinations, if required. Effective immediately, beneficiaries paroled into the United States under Uniting for Ukraine must complete their medical attestation within 90 days of arrival in the United States. Previously, beneficiaries paroled into the United States under Uniting for Ukraine were required to complete the medical screening and attestation within 14 days of arrival to the United States.

The attestation is a condition of parole and must be completed in the beneficiary’s USCIS online account. Beneficiaries are responsible for arranging their vaccinations and medical screening for tuberculosis, including an Interferon-Gamma Release Assay (IGRA) blood test.

Beneficiaries who test positive for tuberculosis must take the appropriate measures, including additional screening, such as a chest radiograph, isolation, and treatment. Beneficiaries must also complete the tuberculosis screening attestation for their minor children within 90 days of arrival to the United States, even if the child is under the age of 2 years old and qualifies for an exception to the tuberculosis test screening. For more information and resources, please visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Uniting for Ukraine: Information for TB Programs page.

Uniting for Ukraine was announced on April 21, 2022, to provide a pathway for Ukrainian citizens and their immediate family members who are outside the United States to come to the United States and stay temporarily in a two-year period of parole. Individuals participating in Uniting for Ukraine must have a supporter in the United States who agrees to provide them with financial support for the duration of their stay in the United States. Additional information is available on the USCIS and DHS Uniting for Ukraine webpages.

