Trump Administration Puts Up Billboards of Immigration Violators in Pennsylvania

The Trump administration has put up billboards in Pennsylvania of immigration violators, an unprecedented move taken in a swing state a month before the presidential election.

The plan targeting “sanctuary cities,” which limit cooperation between local law enforcement and federal immigration authorities, is in step with President Donald Trump’s law-and-order message. Trump has repeatedly gone after these jurisdictions, arguing that they put public safety at risk.

The billboards, placed in six locations, feature the faces of individuals who were previously arrested or convicted of crimes in the United States and released, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The billboards don’t attach a name to the mugshot but include charges like assault. A phone number for an ICE hotline is also listed.

