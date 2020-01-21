(ICE photo)

U.S. and Mexico Continue Interior Repatriation Initiative, First Flight of 2020

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) continued its Interior Repatriation Initiative (IRI) Jan. 16, with the first flight in 2020. The IRI is a joint agreement between the governments of the United States and Mexico to return Mexican nationals to the interior of Mexico. ICE will continue these flights, as needed.

ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) will provide air transportation to Guadalajara International Airport in Guadalajara, Mexico. The government of Mexico will provide additional transportation to the cities of origin.

The first repatriation flight of the new year, and second of fiscal year 2020, departed Tucson International Airport Jan. 16, carrying 124 Mexican nationals.

