U.S. Candidate Ian Saunders Elected Secretary General of the World Customs Organization

Ian Saunders, the United States’ candidate and currently Deputy Assistant Secretary at the U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration, was elected to become the next Secretary General of the World Customs Organization today in Brussels, Belgium.

“On behalf of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, we are deeply proud and honored that Mr. Ian Saunders will represent the United States of America as the newest Secretary General of the World Customs Organization,” said Troy A. Miller, Senior Official Performing the Duties of CBP Commissioner. “We look forward to Saunders’ leadership of this important body, where he has pledged to strike the balance between tradition and innovation, safety and facilitation, and national interests and global cooperation for the improvement of global customs practices. We have every confidence in his leadership of and commitment to our customs community.”

Saunders, with over 20 years in customs during a 30-plus-year career in international relations, promised continued commitment to all member countries of the WCO and advocacy for diverse perspectives to shape and inform the work of the organization. Saunders has pledged to uphold the principles of inclusivity, diversity of thought, and transparency, recognizing these are essential to achieving a safe, prosperous, and inclusive future.

