72.9 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, June 28, 2023
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasCustoms & ImmigrationFederal Pages

U.S. Candidate Ian Saunders Elected Secretary General of the World Customs Organization

Saunders, with over 20 years in customs during a 30-plus-year career in international relations, promised continued commitment to all member countries of the WCO and advocacy for diverse perspectives.

By Homeland Security Today
(Donna Burton/CBP)

Ian Saunders, the United States’ candidate and currently Deputy Assistant Secretary at the U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration, was elected to become the next Secretary General of the World Customs Organization today in Brussels, Belgium.

“On behalf of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, we are deeply proud and honored that Mr. Ian Saunders will represent the United States of America as the newest Secretary General of the World Customs Organization,” said Troy A. Miller, Senior Official Performing the Duties of CBP Commissioner. “We look forward to Saunders’ leadership of this important body, where he has pledged to strike the balance between tradition and innovation, safety and facilitation, and national interests and global cooperation for the improvement of global customs practices. We have every confidence in his leadership of and commitment to our customs community.”

Saunders, with over 20 years in customs during a 30-plus-year career in international relations, promised continued commitment to all member countries of the WCO and advocacy for diverse perspectives to shape and inform the work of the organization. Saunders has pledged to uphold the principles of inclusivity, diversity of thought, and transparency, recognizing these are essential to achieving a safe, prosperous, and inclusive future.

Read more at CBP

Previous articleRoberto Vaquero Takes Command as Director of CBP San Juan Field Operations
Next articleCommercial Customs Operations Advisory Committee Recommends Modernization, Facilitation During Public Meeting
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals