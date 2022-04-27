U.S.-Honduras Strategic Dialogue Includes Migration Discussion

On Monday in Washington, DC, Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya and Honduran Foreign Minister Enrique Reina launched the United States-Honduras Strategic Dialogue. Vice President Kamala Harris proposed this Strategic Dialogue during her meeting with President Xiomara Castro on January 27, following the President’s inauguration. Yesterday’s Strategic Dialogue, the first in a planned series of meetings between our governments, advances joint priorities on economic recovery; fostering anti-corruption and good governance; improving human rights protections and reducing gender-based violence; and ensuring humane management of irregular migration while addressing its root causes.

In yesterday’s Dialogue the United States detailed plans to help Honduras overcome the social and economic effects of COVID-19 through continued provision of vaccines and medical equipment, including specific efforts to help students return to the classroom. The United States also outlined plans to help Honduras unlock its economic potential and generate inclusive job growth. Building on the Castro Administration’s notable anti-corruption commitments, we discussed efforts to launch a new internationally-backed anti-corruption commission. The United States also announced plans to continue working with Honduras to promote respect for human rights, including addressing gender-based violence. These efforts will help address the root causes of migration, while we advance joint efforts to promote safe, orderly, humane migration.

This Strategic Dialogue process builds on longstanding U.S. support for the people of Honduras. U.S. assistance helps improve food security, provides vaccines against COVID-19, makes schools and health clinics more accessible, trains police and investigators to ensure justice for all Hondurans, and assists Hondurans in increasing their own border security. We will continue supporting the people of Honduras as they strengthen democratic institutions, generate equitable economic opportunities, and create the futures they desire for themselves and their families.

