Thursday, August 24, 2023
U.S. Provides $16M in Humanitarian Assistance for the Western Hemisphere Regional Migration Program

By Homeland Security Today
(IOM)

The State Department has announced more than $16 million in humanitarian assistance as a contribution to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) for capacity building efforts through the Western Hemisphere Regional Migration Program (WHP).

The WHP is a U.S. government-supported program that has operated since 2011. The State Department’s Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration provides funding as a contribution to IOM to implement the program.

The WHP helps build the capacity of host governments and communities to promote safe, orderly, and humane migration management, in line with the pillars of the Los Angeles Declaration on Migration and Protection. The WHP provides critical support to partner countries in the region to address unprecedented levels of forced displacement and irregular migration. The program also helps reduce migrant vulnerabilities, counter the efforts of human traffickers and smugglers, and decrease irregular migration.

Read more at the Department of State

