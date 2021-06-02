Updated Guidance on Naturalization for Veterans Living Overseas

USCIS is updating guidance in the USCIS Policy Manual to provide clarification regarding certain naturalization applications filed by veterans of the U.S. armed forces under section 329 of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA).

INA section 329 permits certain veterans who served and were honorably discharged from the military but are not lawful permanent residents (LPRs) to file an Application for Naturalization (Form N-400) to naturalize under INA 329 even if they are currently residing outside the United States.

The updated guidance clarifies that veterans who are eligible for naturalization may be admitted or paroled into the United States for the purpose of completing the naturalization interview and ceremony (if approved) in coordination with U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Only current service members and eligible family members may complete the naturalization process overseas via secure video in partnership with the Department of Defense at a designated facility. These current service members and eligible family members are not required to be present in the United States for any part of the naturalization process because of the provisions of 8 U.S.C. 1443a.

For more information, see the policy alert (PDF, 436.87 KB).

